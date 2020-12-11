Global Biopreservation Market Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific

Global biopreservation market is estimated to reach USD 7206.06 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sigma-Aldrich Co.,

BioLifeSolutions Inc.,

Lifeline Scientific,

BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd.,

Custom Biogenic Systems,

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co.,

Princeton CryoTech,

Biomatrica, Inc.,

Chart Industries,

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.,

Atlanta Biologics Inc.,

Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation,

Segmentation:Global Biopreservation Market

Biopreservation Market By Products

(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements }, Biopreservation Equipment { Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),

Biopreservation Market By Biospecimen

(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),

Biopreservation Market By Application

(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),

Biopreservation Market By End User

(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),

Biopreservation Market By Cell Providers

(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),

Biopreservation Market By Services

(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},

Biopreservation Market By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, BioLife Solutions announced that an executed OEM Agreement with MilliporeSigma. OEM agreement is to supply its CryoStor cell freeze media and HypoThermosol cell storage and shipping media under private label to MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

In July 2017, Cesca Therapeutics Inc, which is a market leader of automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, announced that they acquire SynGen Inc, which is a CA-based technology company active in the cellular processing field

Biopreservation Market Drivers

Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market

Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as

driver to the market

Biopreservation Market Restraints

High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market

Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Biopreservation market.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Biopreservation is flourishing.

Recent industry trends and developments

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

