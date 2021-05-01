Global Biopesticides Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global biopesticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025.

The global biopesticides market is increasing significantly as it provides a wide range of benefits to shippers, growers, food processors, retailers, and end-users. Moreover, apart from the usage of food, they are also contributing towards the protection of turf, forests, and ornamentals. They are also used for the betterment of public health where they are used for managing diseases and nuisances for instance for mosquito control.

The benefit of using biopesticides in agriculture is indirectly associated with the health of humans. The application in agriculture helps commercial growers in delivering healthy and affordable fruits and vegetables to consumers around the globe. The biopesticides comprise targeted modes of actions that allow the commercial growers to preserve beneficial insects or the natural predator’s population in their fields by helping the commercial grower to reduce the reliance on conventional chemical pesticides. their recommendations on this subject.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing awareness regarding hazardous chemical pesticides and growing demand for organic food is driving the growth of the global biopesticides market. The use of synthetic fertilizers consumption has drastically increased and developed several harmful effects on human health. The introduction of biopesticides has eliminated such a negative impact created by chemical fertilizers and is considered to be a friendly option for non-targeted species.

The biological pesticide products occur in a natural manner and help in reducing the cost of production for the commercial growers that results in relatively cheaper prices as compared to chemical pesticides that involve a high cost of manufacturing. The biopesticides are observing greater market preference as compared to the chemical pesticides and various agricultural awareness initiatives are developed by the government organizations for the growers to implement the biopesticides in their agricultural activities.

Opportunities

The increasing growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and the use of essential oil-based insecticides in organic agriculture is creating opportunities for the global biopesticides market. The plant essential oils are observing a broad spectrum of activity against pest insects and plant pathogenic fungi that are ranging from repellent, insecticidal, antifeedant, growth regulatory, and anti-vector activities. The wide availability of essential oils from the flavor and fragrance industries and it has made it possible to fast track the commercialization of essential oil-based pesticides and is thus driving the growth of the global biopesticides market. The lack of awareness and low adoption rate of biopesticides is the major restraint observed in the growth of the global biopesticides market.

Geography Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest biopesticide market. Biopesticides are helping the region to promote healthy crops and thereby increasing the saleability frequency of the commercial crops. Increasing demand for organic food and stringent food safety regulations are major factors driving the growth of the North American biopesticides market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global biopesticides industry are Bayer AG, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Isagro SPA, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis Usa L.L.C., W. Neudorff GmbH Kg, Koppert B.V., Bioworks, Inc., and Camson Bio Technologies Limited.

