Global Biometrics Market is expected to grow at US$ 67.67 billion by 2026.

The Global Biometrics Market is expected to grow by US$ 67.67 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the applications, technologies, government, commercial, regions, and countries. The global market data on biometrics can be segmented by applications: government, and commercial. Government segment is further categorized into: border control, national id, and law enforcement. Biometrics market by commercial is further categorized into: surveillance, it security, access control, and others. Based on technologies, the biometrics market is segmented into: fingerprint, face, iris, vein, voice, and others.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (US$ Million) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW) the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

