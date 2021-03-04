Global Biometric Technology Market estimated to be USD 22.0 billion in 2020

Biometric Technology Market estimated to be USD 22.0 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 58.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of biometric technology across the globe is surging demand for high level security in the private, public, and commercial sectors.

Moreover, widespread use of biometrics technology in consumer electronics, in order to enhance customer experiences, is also boost the growth of the market. Increasing uses of biometric technology in the e-commerce application for secure transactions also supports in the growth of the global biometric technology market.

On the basis of end use, the biometric technology market is categorized into government, banking & finance, transport/logistics, defense & security, and others. During the forecast period, the government segment is expected to be largest among all the segments. The technology is widely used to counter issues such as identity theft and illegal migration.

“North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.”

North America is the largest revenue contributor in the biometric technology market. In the region, biometric techniques are widely used in various departments such as commerce, defense, homeland security, justice, and state.

Some of the major players in the global biometric technology market include NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, Fujitsu Limited, 3M Cogent, Hitachi, FaceFirst, Accu-Time Systems, Inc., AFIX Technologies, BIO-key International, Inc., and Nuance Communications.

