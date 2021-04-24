Global Biometric System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The market size of the biometric system was affected by various authentication forms.
The biometrics system includes biological data such as the face of an individual,
fingerprinting, iris, DNA, and typing rhythms to identify a person. It’s used in various
industries, including banking, consumer electronics, defense, government,
healthcare, transportation, and security and commercial security.
Due to a rising number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics and the
growing need for security and protection, the global biometric system market is
by various authentication forms. Due to its ease of implementation, performance and
speed the market has experienced a strong request for one-factor authentication in
the coming years.
The demand for the biometric system is divided into authentication with a single
factor and authentication with multi-factor. The single-factor authentication segment
represented the bigger share of the market amongst all authentication types
because it is easy to install, economical and fast.
The single-factor authentication is further divided into fingerprint recognition, facial
recognition, speech recognition, IRIS recognition, and other components. Due to the
high employment of the technology to recognize e-visas, e-passports and
immigration, driving licenses, as well as the increased deployment of fingerprints and
smartphones for security purposes the fingerprint recognition segment has
accounted for the most significant portion of the industry. In the fields of banking,
healthcare and finance, the voice recognition segment will also expand at the fastest
the pace in the industry.
Multifactor authentication also comes into a biometric pin, multi-modal biometrics,
and a biometric smart card. The biometric pins represented the largest share of the
market since they are cost-effective and use a secure authentication process.
The biometric device market is divided into hardware and software based on the
component. The hardware is divided further in the scanner, camera, fingerprint
reader, etc.
The market is divided into contact functionality, combined functionality, and noncontact
functionality, depending on the type of functionality. Contact functions
represent the largest share in the biometric system market of all functionality types
since fingerprint recognition systems have been extensively embraced and built.
The biometric system market is subdivided according to the application in
government, healthcare, automotive, bank & finance, travel & immigration, military
and defense, electronics for consumer use, security, and other applications. Travel &
immigration represented the largest share of all applications in the biometrics device
market because of the growing need for protection across borders. The automotive
sector is also expected to expand significantly on the market because of the growing
number of vehicle theft occasions, which enhance the availability of biometric
systems by vehicle manufacturers, thereby improving the safety level for their
customers.
The primary growth drivers for the biometric device market include a growing
number of governmental initiatives for biometrics, the multiplying of biometrics
technologies in applications such as financial institutions, cars, and retailers, the
increasing need for oversight and protection, improved convenience, and safe
identity management.
In addition, the key factors driving the growth of the biometric device market are
technological upgrades and developments, and the unique and easy features of
biometrics systems.
The largest biometric system market in North America due to growing governmental
initiatives is geographically important. In addition, the growth in the North American
biometric device market is facilitated by technological improvement and
development and mounting safety and security concerns.
Asia-Pacific is seen as the highest market development due to increased travel and
tourism. Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific biometric device market is also
growing in safety and security issues and in steadily escalating government projects.
The demand is satisfied by partnering, acquiring with, and investing in
technologically advanced products worldwide, the major players in the biometric
device industry. A series of bio-authentication tools for PCs, AuthConductor Client,
was released in February 2018 by Fujitsu.
In addition, the Japan Racing Association established mutually exclusive biometric
cashless gaming machines for Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Frontech Limited in
September 2018 (JRA). The main players providing a bio-metric system include
Thales, Fujitsu Ltd., Safran, Secunet Security NEETTROS AG, Precise Biometrics AB,
NEC Corporation.
Latest News Update
Not surprisingly, last year Microsoft revealed that it aims to destroy the password
with biometrics or a special security key. The IT research company Gartner expects
to halve its dependency on passwords by 2022 for 60 percent of large organizations
and nearly every medium-sized business.
Jason Tooley, the Veridium Chief Revenue Officer offers biometric authentication
services, says “Passwords are the easiest approach for attackers,”
“People tend to use passwords that are easy to remember and therefore easy to
compromise.”
In addition to enhancing protection, the elimination of passwords does not mean
that IT departments waste precious time and money resetting forgotten passwords.
“Annual cost of around $200 (£150) per employee associated with using passwords,
not including the lost productivity,” Mr. Tooley says.
“In a large organization that’s a really significant cost.”
