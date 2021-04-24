Global Biometric System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

The biometrics system includes biological data such as the face of an individual,

fingerprinting, iris, DNA, and typing rhythms to identify a person. It’s used in various

industries, including banking, consumer electronics, defense, government,

healthcare, transportation, and security and commercial security.

Due to a rising number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics and the

growing need for security and protection, the global biometric system market is

growing at a significant pace. The market size of the biometric system was affected

by various authentication forms. Due to its ease of implementation, performance and

speed the market has experienced a strong request for one-factor authentication in

the coming years.

The demand for the biometric system is divided into authentication with a single

factor and authentication with multi-factor. The single-factor authentication segment

represented the bigger share of the market amongst all authentication types

because it is easy to install, economical and fast.

The single-factor authentication is further divided into fingerprint recognition, facial

recognition, speech recognition, IRIS recognition, and other components. Due to the

high employment of the technology to recognize e-visas, e-passports and

immigration, driving licenses, as well as the increased deployment of fingerprints and

smartphones for security purposes the fingerprint recognition segment has

accounted for the most significant portion of the industry. In the fields of banking,

healthcare and finance, the voice recognition segment will also expand at the fastest

the pace in the industry.

Multifactor authentication also comes into a biometric pin, multi-modal biometrics,

and a biometric smart card. The biometric pins represented the largest share of the

market since they are cost-effective and use a secure authentication process.

The biometric device market is divided into hardware and software based on the

component. The hardware is divided further in the scanner, camera, fingerprint

reader, etc.

The market is divided into contact functionality, combined functionality, and noncontact

functionality, depending on the type of functionality. Contact functions

represent the largest share in the biometric system market of all functionality types

since fingerprint recognition systems have been extensively embraced and built.

The biometric system market is subdivided according to the application in

government, healthcare, automotive, bank & finance, travel & immigration, military

and defense, electronics for consumer use, security, and other applications. Travel &

immigration represented the largest share of all applications in the biometrics device

market because of the growing need for protection across borders. The automotive

sector is also expected to expand significantly on the market because of the growing

number of vehicle theft occasions, which enhance the availability of biometric

systems by vehicle manufacturers, thereby improving the safety level for their

customers.

The primary growth drivers for the biometric device market include a growing

number of governmental initiatives for biometrics, the multiplying of biometrics

technologies in applications such as financial institutions, cars, and retailers, the

increasing need for oversight and protection, improved convenience, and safe

identity management.

In addition, the key factors driving the growth of the biometric device market are

technological upgrades and developments, and the unique and easy features of

biometrics systems.

The largest biometric system market in North America due to growing governmental

initiatives is geographically important. In addition, the growth in the North American

biometric device market is facilitated by technological improvement and

development and mounting safety and security concerns.

Asia-Pacific is seen as the highest market development due to increased travel and

tourism. Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific biometric device market is also

growing in safety and security issues and in steadily escalating government projects.

The demand is satisfied by partnering, acquiring with, and investing in

technologically advanced products worldwide, the major players in the biometric

device industry. A series of bio-authentication tools for PCs, AuthConductor Client,

was released in February 2018 by Fujitsu.

In addition, the Japan Racing Association established mutually exclusive biometric

cashless gaming machines for Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Frontech Limited in

September 2018 (JRA). The main players providing a bio-metric system include

Thales, Fujitsu Ltd., Safran, Secunet Security NEETTROS AG, Precise Biometrics AB,

NEC Corporation.

Latest News Update

Not surprisingly, last year Microsoft revealed that it aims to destroy the password

with biometrics or a special security key. The IT research company Gartner expects

to halve its dependency on passwords by 2022 for 60 percent of large organizations

and nearly every medium-sized business.

Jason Tooley, the Veridium Chief Revenue Officer offers biometric authentication

services, says “Passwords are the easiest approach for attackers,”

“People tend to use passwords that are easy to remember and therefore easy to

compromise.”

In addition to enhancing protection, the elimination of passwords does not mean

that IT departments waste precious time and money resetting forgotten passwords.

“Annual cost of around $200 (£150) per employee associated with using passwords,

not including the lost productivity,” Mr. Tooley says.

“In a large organization that’s a really significant cost.”

