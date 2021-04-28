Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The Biometric Authentication & Identification market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Biometric Authentication & Identification companies during the forecast period.

Biometric authentication is the process of comparing data for the person’s characteristics to that person’s biometric "template" in order to determine resemblance. The reference model is first store in a database or a secure portable element like a smart card. The data stored is then compared to the person’s biometric data to be authenticated. Here it is the person’s identity which is being verified.Biometric identification consists of determining the identity of a person. The aim is to capture an item of biometric data from this person. It can be a photo of their face, a record of their voice, or an image of their fingerprint. This data is then compared to the biometric data of several other persons kept in a database.

Key global participants in the Biometric Authentication & Identification market include:

Securiport (US)

Fulcrum Biometrics (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Stanley Black & Decker (France)

Thales (France)

Cognitec Systems (Germany),

Qualcomm (US)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

Secunet Security Networks (Germany)

Precise Biometrics (Sweden)

Safran (France)

Suprema (South Korea)

BIO-key International (US)

NEC (Japan)

Aware (US)

Daon (US)

M2SYS Technology (US)

Facebanx (UK)

VASCO Data Security International (US)

Cross Match Technologies (US)

On the basis of application, the Biometric Authentication & Identification market is segmented into:

Government

Military and defense

Healthcare

Banking and finance

Consumer electronics

Security (residential security and commercial security)

Travel and Immigration

Automotive

Others (utility, industrial, and entertainment)

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Hardware

Software

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Biometric Authentication & Identification Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Biometric Authentication & Identification Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Biometric Authentication & Identification Market in Major Countries

7 North America Biometric Authentication & Identification Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Biometric Authentication & Identification Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Biometric Authentication & Identification Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Biometric Authentication & Identification Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Biometric Authentication & Identification manufacturers

-Biometric Authentication & Identification traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Biometric Authentication & Identification industry associations

-Product managers, Biometric Authentication & Identification industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Biometric Authentication & Identification market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

