Global Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market: size, demand, trend, forecast, key players | Aegis Scientific, Inc., Arctico Holdings, LLC, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Binder GmbH, etc.

The report “Global Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market, By Types (Blood Bank Refrigerators, Laboratory Refrigerators, Plasma Freezers, Ultra Low Freezers, Laboratory Freezers, Shock Freezers, and Cryogenic Storage Systems), By End-Users (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is projected to grow from US$ 1.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.0 billion by 2029. Major factor driving growth of the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is, increasing demand for biomedical refrigerators and freezers from end-use industries for the storage of blood, personalized medicine, and vaccines across globe. In addition, increasing ageing population with rising research and development activities in the field of medical science are responsible for fueling the acceptance of refrigerators and freezers in research and educational institute. Thus, it is expected to show propelling growth of the global market in the upcoming years. Increasing cost effectiveness, safety and quality of refrigerators and freezers will create new opportunities for the key players to expand their market in the upcoming years.

In October 2016, Standex International Corporation acquired Horizon Scientific, Inc., which is a South Carolina-based company which supplies refrigerators and freezers to pharmaceutical and biomedical entities. The acquisition has enabled greater penetration of Standex into the scientific sector, bringing in significant profits in terms of revenue

The global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market accounted for US$ 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.2 % over the forecast period. The market report can be segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is segmented into the blood bank refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, plasma freezers, ultra-low freezers, laboratory freezers, and shock freezers and cryogenic storage systems. Plasma freezers segment is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of cancer patients in developed as well as developing countries will positively influence segmental growth.

By end-user, the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is categorized into hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, blood banks and others. Blood banks segment is going to dominate the market in the upcoming years due to spreading awareness about blood donation by government initiatives. Increasing need for reliable blood cold chain that helps to maintain blood storage during donor session, donated blood, and transportation of blood samples to laboratory, will boost segmental growth.

By region, the North America biomedical refrigerator and freezers market is expected to witness the highest market in terms of revenue share in future. In North America, with increase in various diseases, and research activities has led to an propel in demand of biological sample storage.

The prominent player operating in the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market includes Aegis Scientific, Inc., Arctico Holdings, LLC, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Binder GmbH, BioMedical Solutions, Inc., Standex International Corporation, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Eppendorf AG, DESMON S.p.A, and Froilabo SAS.