Global Biomarker Technologies Market Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2025| |Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V

Market Segmentation: Global Biomarker Technologies Market

By Test Type

(Solid Biopsy, Liquid Biopsy),

By Product

(Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software/Informatics),

By End Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics),

By Profiling Technology

(Immunoassay, PCR, Imaging Technologies, Mass, Spectrometry, NGS, Other Profiling Technologies),

By Application,

(biomarker identification, validation & development research and routine biomarker-based tests)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers

Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries

High prevalence of cancer

High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems

Technical issues related to sample collection and storage

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Biomarker Technologies Market

8 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Service

9 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Deployment Type

10 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Organization Size

11 Biomarker Technologies Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

