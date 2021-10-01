Global Biologics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview
The Business Research Company’s ‘Global Biologics Market - By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Others (IV or IP)), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.
The global biologics market reached a value of nearly $269,152.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $269,152.8 million in 2019 to $239,168.6 million in 2020 at a rate of -11.1%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 and reach $464,604.9 million in 2023.
The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics or biosimilars to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. The biologics market comprises companies manufacturing biological products that are derived from genetically modified proteins and human genes. Biologics products include a wide range of recombinant therapeutic proteins, gene therapy tissues, somatic cells, vaccines, and allergenics.
The biologics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Some of the major players of the biologics market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson
The biologics market is segmented by type, by distribution channel, by route of administration, by drug classification, by mode of purchase and by geography.
By Type- The biologics market is segmented by type into
-
- a. Monoclonal Antibodies
- b. Therapeutic Proteins
By Route Of Administration – The biologics market is segmented by route of administration into
-
- a. Oral
- b. Others (IV or IP)
By Drug Classification – The biologics market is segmented by drug classification into
-
- a. Branded Drugs
- b. Generic Drugs
By Mode Of Purchase – The biologics market is segmented by drug classification into
-
- a. Prescription Drugs
- b. OTC Drugs
By Distribution Channel – The biologics market is segmented by distribution channel into
-
- a. Hospital Pharmacies
- b. Retail Pharmacies
- c. Online Pharmacies
The biologics market report describes and explains the global biologics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The biologics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The countries covered in the global biologics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
The regions covered in the global biologics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
The Full Report Includes
- Executive Summary
- Report Structure
- Biologics Market Characteristics
- Biologics Market Product Analysis
- Biologics Market Supply Chain
…..
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Biologics Market
- Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market
- Recommendations
- Appendix
- Copyright And Disclaimer
