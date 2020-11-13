Global Bioinformatics Market To Perceive Biggest Trend And Opportunity With Key Players Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

The large scale Bioinformatics marketing report assists clients to deal with every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. The Bioinformatics report estimates existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.

Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

New Bioinformatics Market Development

In November 2019, Elysium Health announced the launch of At-Home test that will help their customer by measuring the biological age and provide accurate information to every individual. The product will expand the company’s portfolio.

