Global Bioinformatics Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

Development of the bioinformatics market is determined by the rising request for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, growing government edges and backing, and growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes. With the outline of upcoming types of machinery such as nanopore sequencing (third-generation sequencing technique) and cloud calculating, the market is expected to offer noteworthy opportunities for manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions. Though, issues such as a shortage of skilled personnel to ensure the right use of bioinformatics tools and lack of integration of a large variety of data generated through many bioinformatics platforms are obstructing the market growth.

Global Bioinformatics Market: Market Outlook and Trends

Bioinformatics is a combination of information technology and biology, which links biological data with methods for information storage, spreading, and inspection to upkeep various areas of scientific research, counting biomedicine. It uses software tools for file creation, data management, data warehousing, data withdrawal, and others. Mining these data leads to scientific detections, which are used in the study of heredities & genomes. Several bioinformatics tools are obtainable in the market. They are categorized as protein functional & analysis tools, homology & resemblance tools, sequence examination tools, and miscellaneous tools. The field covers many advanced and specialized areas of life, such as structural genomics, functional genomics, DNA microarrays, relative genomics, medical facts, and others. Hence, these factors mentioned above help in growing the worldwide bioinformatics market share.

Global Bioinformatics Market

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing due to reductions in sequencing costs and technological advancements

Bioinformatics is progressively being used to recognize genes in DNA sequences. The information collected is used to know the molecular mechanisms of diseases. This assists in developing better treatments and diagnostic tests. Due to important discounts on costs of sequencing, many scientific research institutes and biotechnology companies have undertaken initiatives to perform sequencing studies at their amenities. Similarly, sequencing and data analysis and clarification can now be finished within days after the growth of quicker and sophisticated bioinformatics tools. With progressions in technology, there has been a surge in the speed of translating genetic sequences, which has decreased the complete cost of sequencing and analysis per sample. The reasons behind this reduction in cost include the growth of advanced DNA sequencing platforms and various bioinformatics tools.

Increasing funding will drive the growth of the market

IT giants have started focusing on bioinformatics for healthcare applications. Investments are being made for more advanced tests and techniques in battling diseases such as cancer and Parkinson’s. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have invested millions of dollars in Grail, a start-up by gene sequencing firm Illumina that a former Google executive lead. Grail is emerging a cancer-screening blood test for persons, even if they show no indications. The test’s development is foreseeable to require many samples to be sequenced and inspected by using more whole bioinformatics tools and databases.

Global Bioinformatics Market: Regional Insights

The market in the Asia Pacific region is predictable to propose noteworthy chances for players to offset income losses sustained in established markets. Developing countries in this region are watching development in their GDPs and an essential increase in disposable income levels. This has led to augmented healthcare disbursements by a more extensive population base, healthcare infrastructure innovation, and rising diffusion of cutting-edge research and clinical laboratory technologies, counting bioinformatics, in Asia Pacific countries. These issues are predictable to provide noteworthy growth chances to bioinformatics companies working in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Bioinformatics Market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc., Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players in the value chain include Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices.

In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Sectors, By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc., Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players in the value chain include Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and others.

By Product Type

Sequencing platforms

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Sequence Alignment Platforms

Sequence Manipulation Platforms

Structural Analysis Platforms

Others

Knowledge management tools

Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

Specialized Knowledge Management Tool

Bioinformatics software.

By Application

Genomics

Proteomics & Metabolomics

By Sectors

Medical

Academics

Agriculture

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

