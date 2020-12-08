Global Bioinformatics Market Analysis by Growth and Revolutionary Opportunities by 2026||Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bioinformatics Marketis expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Scope of the Bioinformatics Market

Bioinformatics market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the bioinformatics market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into sequencing platforms, knowledge management tools and bioinformatics software. Based on sector, the market is segmented into medical biotechnology, academics, animal biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, environmental biotechnology and forensic biotechnology. Based on industry, the market is segmented into molecular medicine, drug development, clinical diagnostics, agriculture, forensic, animal, academics & research, environmental and gene therapy. Based on services, the market is segmented into data analysis, sequencing, database integration and others. The applications covered for the report are preventive medicine, molecular medicine, genomics, drug development, transcriptomics, others.

Bioinformatics is a science of biology and information technology that will help in the storage and distribution of information, analyzing scientific research and also used in various applications such as preventive medicine, molecular medicine, genomics, drug development, transcriptomics and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.

Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

New Bioinformatics Market Development

In November 2019, Elysium Health announced the launch of At-Home test that will help their customer by measuring the biological age and provide accurate information to every individual. The product will expand the company’s portfolio.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices. In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.



Conclusion:

The data included in this Bioinformatics report is reliable, thoroughly researched and verified by the research analyst. It keeps you a step ahead by providing up dated information regarding the Industry which will help you to make faster and better decisions.

