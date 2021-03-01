Global Bioinformatics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Research, Market Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics Ag, Dnanexus, Genedata Ag, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany Gmbh

“

Competitive Research Report on Bioinformatics Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Bioinformatics market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Bioinformatics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Bioinformatics market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Bioinformatics market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomax Informatics Ag, Dnanexus Inc., Genedata Ag, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany Gmbh and more – all the leading players operating in the global Bioinformatics market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Bioinformatics Market is valued at approximately USD 8.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Bioinformatics is a fusion of biology and information technology, which combines biological data with techniques for information storing, distribution, and assessment to support manifold areas of scientific research, involving biomedicine. Also, it is widely used in the management of biological data in the field of medical research and drug development. More often, bioinformatic utilizes computer software tools for database creation, data mining, data warehousing, data management, and communication networking. Thus, bioinformatics is gaining wide acceptance, as massive amount of data generated through this technique, which required for potential researched and medical purposes. Furthermore, the emergence of user-friendly and readily available bioinformatics software, including RasMol, AUTODOCK, BALL, etc., and surging utilization of these tools for precise and efficient evaluation of biomarkers discovery programs are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the surging amount of funds on drug discovery and development, coupled with the rising utility for protein sequencing and nucleic acid due to decreased sequencing costs are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government initiative ‘Pharma Vision 2020’ has a goal for making India a major hub for drug discovery. To accomplish this initiative, the Indian government invest a worth of USD 942.8 million funds in 2020, to build three mega drug parks to drive sustainable cost-effectiveness. Similarly, in May 2020, the U.S. government signed a USD 354 million four-year contract with Phlow Corp., a new pharma company, to expand the production of drugs or medications in the country. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the lack of well-characterized standards and ordinary data formats for incorporation of data is the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Bioinformatics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in initiative on drug discovery and development & genomic research, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the high adoption of IoT technologies in biopharma industry, coupled with the growing government funding on drug development in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioinformatics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biomax Informatics AG

Dnanexus, Inc.

Genedata AG

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Seven Bridges Genomics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology & Services:

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms

Bioinformatics Services

By Application:

Metabolomics

Molecular Phylogenetics

Genomics

Proteomics

Others

By End-User:

Medical Bioinformatics

Animal Bioinformatics

Agriculture Bioinformatics

Academics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Bioinformatics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Bioinformatics Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Bioinformatics Market, By Technology & Services, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Bioinformatics Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. Bioinformatics Market, By End-User, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bioinformatics Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bioinformatics Market Dynamics

3.1. Bioinformatics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bioinformatics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bioinformatics Market, By Technology & Services

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bioinformatics Market By Technology & Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bioinformatics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Technology & Services 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Bioinformatics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Knowledge Management Tools

5.4.2. Bioinformatics Platforms

5.4.3. Bioinformatics Services

Chapter 6. Global Bioinformatics Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bioinformatics Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bioinformatics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Bioinformatics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Metabolomics

6.4.2. Molecular Phylogenetics

6.4.3. Genomics

6.4.4. Proteomics

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Bioinformatics Market, By End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Bioinformatics Market By End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Bioinformatics Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. Bioinformatics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Medical Bioinformatics

7.4.2. Animal Bioinformatics

7.4.3. Agriculture Bioinformatics

7.4.4. Academics

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Bioinformatics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Bioinformatics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Bioinformatics Market

8.2.1. U.S. Bioinformatics Market

8.2.1.1. Technology & Services Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Bioinformatics Market

8.3. Europe Bioinformatics Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Bioinformatics Market

8.3.2. Germany Bioinformatics Market

8.3.3. France Bioinformatics Market

8.3.4. Spain Bioinformatics Market

8.3.5. Italy Bioinformatics Market

8.3.6. Rest Of Europe Bioinformatics Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Bioinformatics Market

8.4.2. India Bioinformatics Market

8.4.3. Japan Bioinformatics Market

8.4.4. Australia Bioinformatics Market

8.4.5. South Korea Bioinformatics Market

8.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Bioinformatics Market

8.5. Latin America Bioinformatics Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Bioinformatics Market

8.5.2. Mexico Bioinformatics Market

8.6. Rest Of The World Bioinformatics Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Biomax Informatics Ag

9.2.3. Dnanexus, Inc.

9.2.4. Genedata Ag

9.2.5. Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany Gmbh

9.2.6. Illumina, Inc.

9.2.7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

9.2.8. Qiagen N.V.

9.2.9. Seven Bridges Genomics, Inc.

9.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

