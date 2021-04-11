Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material, Crop Type and Future Analysis

The implementation of favorable government regulations regarding organic mulching in several countries is propelling the global demand for biodegradable mulch film. According to the standards set for degradation to compost (ISO 17088, ASTM D6400), as much as 90% of the organic carbon must be converted to CO2. This severely limits the utilization of the inorganic mulching method. The rising public awareness about the negative effects of the inorganic mulching method is also fueling the adoption of biodegradable mulch film.

This will cause the rapid expansion of the global biodegradable mulch film market. Depending on raw material, the market is divided into starch, polylactic acid (PLA), and polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) categories. Out of these, the starch category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. This will be because of the high compatibility of this material with various soil types.

Apart from the aforementioned factor, the low cost of raw materials and the high biodegradability of the material will also contribute toward its soaring popularity in the forthcoming years. When crop type is taken into consideration, the biodegradable mulch film market is categorized into fruits and vegetables, grains and oilseeds, and flowers and plants. Out of these, the fruits and vegetables category is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the market in the future years.

Hence, it can be said with surety that the demand for biodegradable mulch film will soar all over the world in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the rising requirement for environment-friendly mulching technique and the increasing implementation of favorable government regulations regarding the usage of organic mulching in various countries around the world.