Global Biochar Market Share, Key Players, Growth and Future Analysis

With the population growing continuously, the demand for food and other agricultural produce is increasing too. However, with the rapid urbanization around the world, the farming area is reducing. The combined effect of both these factors has put the agrarian community under immense pressure to obtain more from the diminishing land. As a result, organic and artificial fertilizers, biocides, and nutrients are being added to the soil to make it more fertile and land that is not fit for agriculture arable.

P&S Intelligence says that due to this reason, the biochar market revenue will rise from $4.27 million in 2015 at a high 17.1% CAGR between 2015 and 2023. Biochar is a kind of charcoal created from agricultural waste, often called biomass, via the pyrolysis method, wherein the biomass is heated to extreme temperatures in limited oxygen. Apart from leading to fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during its production, it moderates the acidity of the soil, prevents nitrogen from leaching into the groundwater, raises the water retention capacity of the soil, and encourages the growth of microbes beneficial for the soil and crops.

Presently, the biochar market is dominated by North America, where the usage of this material is also expected to increase the fastest in the coming years. Due to the rampant mining and deforestation, coupled with the increasing number of crop cycles to feed the burgeoning population, the quality of the soil is going down. Moreover, the production of biochar, especially via the continuous pyrolysis kiln technology, is an expensive process, therefore used majorly in developing countries. Further, the U.S. is the second-largest GHG emitter in the world, which is why green practices have gained widespread attention here.

Therefore, due to the dual role of biochar of nourishing the soil and acting as a carbon sink, its usage is projected to rise.