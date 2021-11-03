Global Biobanks Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The biobanks market reached a value of nearly $50.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to nearly $68.5 billion by 2023.

The biobanks market consists of sales of biological specimens such as blood products, human tissues, cell lines nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) and other specimens through biorepositories. This market does not include sales generated from the sale of blood to be used for transfusions to treat medical conditions or of statistical information such as age, gender, diet and lifestyles which biobanks collect.

Some of the major players of the biobanks market are Japanese Red Cross Society, American Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, Biobank Graz, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

By Segment – The biobanks market is categorized by segment into

a) Blood Products

b) Cell Lines

c) Nucleic Acids

d) Human Tissues and Cells

The biobanks market report describes and explains the global biobanks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The biobanks report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global biobanks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global biobanks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

