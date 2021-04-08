Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Gaining Momentum Projected to Reach Worth USD 5.1 Billion in 2027

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global bioanalytical testing services market was worth USD 2.7 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of bioanalytical testing services is driving the market growth. Additionally, the efficiency offered by outsourcing lab services as compared to conducting an in-house study is encouraging the outsourcing of such services, which is likely to boost the demand over the forecast period. Also, innovation or new molecule development is propelling the demand of the bioanalytical testing market.

Increased Number of Outsourcing Laboratories Service

Outsourcing lab projects provide several benefits such as financial and performance benefits, quality control, research, and improved product development services. Additionally, it leads to the commercialization of labs, which in turn benefits laboratory staff by helping them gain global career opportunities besides driving the growth of global bioanalytical testing services. Also, outsourcing laboratory services gives more time to public and government organizations to focus on other business aspects. Furthermore, these laboratory services are effective in providing more precise outcomes of the trials which further drive the overall global bioanalytical testing service market.

Growth Drivers

Increased Number of laboratory Outsourcing Service

The trend of outsourcing bioanalytical services is growing by leaps and bounds for better resource utilization.While dedicated in-house laboratories have advanced facilities, they may not be able to handle complex bioanalytical testing. Moreover, on a strategic level, operating in-house laboratories can be a costly affair. On the other hand, outsourcing the lab role decreases overhead and operational costs owing to which business companies continue to benefit from such lab services. Lab outsourcing helps companies and other institutions to make a profit as it allows to trade higher fixed-costs for lower variable-costs, thereby reducing the need for capital investment in the company and allowing instant access to world-class analytical expertise and capabilities on a short notice period. The aforementioned factors are significantly driving the market growth.

Rise in the R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry spent a total of 136 billion dollars in 2012. In 2019, it spent 186 billion dollars on research and development. According to PhRMA, research and development (R&D) investment by PhRMA member companies totaled 83 billion US dollars in 2019, making the biopharmaceutical industry the most R&D-intensive industry in the US economy. In fact, the biopharmaceutical industry spends six times as much in research and development as all other manufacturing sectors combined.PhRMA member companies have invested nearly USD 1 trillion in the quest for and creation of new and improved drugs and cures over the last few decades.

The regulatory authority is involved in the process at some point, usually during the pre-clinical phase, to oversee, control, and eventually authorize the drug. In recent years, major developments in pharmaceutical research and development have begun to alter the R&D landscape. To cut costs, a growing number of drug manufacturers are outsourcing large parts of R&D, mostly to clinical research organizations, also known as contract research organizations.

Competitive Landscape

The bioanalytical testing services market’s high growth potential has drawn a slew of new entrants, creating a lucrative opportunity. The emergence of new entrants has resulted in more healthy competition among long-established service providers. In the present scenario, many contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), which have analytical capabilities to support their manufacturing activities and development, are offering analytical services and some guided expertise to other laboratories as well.

Some of the key players include Charles River laboratories, Medpace, Wuxi Apptec, Eurofins Scientific, Iqvia Inc., Sgs Sa, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group Plc, Pra Health Sciences, Syneos Health, Icon Plc, Frontage Labs, and other prominent players. In order to improve their production capability, product portfolio, and provide competitively differentiation, companies are increasingly participating in acquisitions, alliances, and mergers.

Recent Development

On 17 February 2021 , Charles River Laboratories announced the acquisition of Cognate BioServices, a premier cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Cobra Biologics, its gene therapy division. The planned acquisition will establish Charles River as a leading scientific partner for cell and gene therapy development, testing, and manufacturing, providing clients with an integrated solution from early research and discovery through CGMP production.

On 10 February 2020, SGS SA announced that its Center of Excellence for Biosafety laboratory will offer Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant vaccine testing solutions for coronavirus which is likely to help in the detection of novel coronavirus with effective testing solutions.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By test type, application, molecule size, end-users, and region Key Players Key Players for the market are Charles River, Medpace, Wuxi Apptec, Eurofins Scientific, Iqvia Inc., Sgs Sa, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group Plc, Pra Health Sciences, Syneos Health, Icon Plc, Frontage Labs, Other Prominent Players

By Test Type

Cell-Based Assays

Virology Testing

Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays

Serology, Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibodies

Biomarker Testing

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Other Services

By Molecule Size

Smaller Molecule

Larger Molecule

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Other Applications

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

