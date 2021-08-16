Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2020 to $0.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bioabsorbable stents market is expected to reach $0.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%

The bioabsorbable stents market consists of sales of bioabsorbable stents and related services. Bioabsorbable stents, also known as Bioresorbable stents (BRS) or vascular scaffolds are coronary stents that can fully dissolve in the body. These biodegradable stents are used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for providing structural support to the treated vessels and prevent acute recoil & restenosis. Bioabsorbable stents are commonly used in the treatment of heart diseases.

The bioabsorbable stents market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the bioabsorbable stents market are Abbott Laboratories, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Amaranth Medical Inc., Zorion Medical, Tepha, Inc., S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, and Arterius Limited.

The global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents, Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents

2) By Absorption Rate: Slow-absorption stents, Fast-absorption Stents

3) By Applications: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases

The bioabsorbable stents market report describes and explains the global bioabsorbable stents market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The bioabsorbable stents report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global bioabsorbable stents market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global bioabsorbable stents market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

