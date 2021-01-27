Global Bio Surgery Market || keyplayers Sanofi Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Cryolife, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Hemostasis, LLC.

The global bio surgery market accounted for US$ 1250 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XXX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%.

The report “Global Bio Surgery Market, By Product (Fibrin & Collagen Sealant, Hemostats, Adhesion Barriers, Biological Mesh, Soft Tissue Attachments, Stapler, and Bone Graft Substitutes), By Application (Orthopedic, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, and Reconstructive), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

On 18 February 2020, a leading global medical products company Baxter International Inc., has declared acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi.

Analyst View:

Rising in numbers of surgeries

Changing eating habits and lifestyles have shown a significant rise in the occurrence of obesity and various lifestyle disorders. As the number of surgery performed increased all over the globe every year is the major propelling factor for the growth of the target market. Bio surgery products play a critical role in healing wounds, controlling blood loss, and in bolting the surgical sites while various types of surgeries. As per the (NCBI) National Center for Biotechnology Information (US), there has been a major rise in the number of surgical procedures in the US from last few years, and the trend of increasing surgical procedure is anticipated to continuous growth in the coming years.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By product, the global bio surgery market is segmented into fibrin & collagen sealant, hemostats, adhesion barriers, biological mesh, soft tissue attachments, stapler, and bone graft substitutes

By product, the global bio surgery market is segmented into fibrin & collagen sealant, hemostats, adhesion barriers, biological mesh, soft tissue attachments, stapler, and bone graft substitutes

By application, the target market is segmented into orthopedic, gynecology, cardiovascular, and reconstructive.

By region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market size in the bio surgery market over the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate because of the presence of increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, large number of hospitals, well-developed healthcare system and presence of ruling market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bio surgery market includes Baxter International Inc., C.R. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc., Sanofi Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Cryolife, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Hemostasis, LLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

