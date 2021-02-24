Global Bio-Based Polymers Market is expected to grow at CAGR during forecast period 2020 to 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Bio-Based Polymers market has reached USD xx Million in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD xx billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. As per the analysis and studies, the global production for bioplastics was valued at over 1 million tons in 2011. Out of which 60% of the production was BIO-BASED NON-BIODEGRADABLE plastics, as they have a wide spectrum of applications. From soft drinks bottling to durable items and in automotive applications. The innovations and sustainable developments made in the relevant field will grow even more of a production of bioplastics, eventually promoting the market growth by 2020.

Awareness for the Biodegradable polymers

As the plastics or polymers got introduced in the industries, it has truly the core and has reached every nook, corner around the world. It is all because polymers are some of the best-engineered materials ever produced. Now, the increased use of plastics and polymers is getting outnumbered by their disposability. Therefore, they’re being produced even more than ever because of their popularity and their hassle-free manufacturing. But since the idea of biopolymers and bio-based has been coined, the market for its development, research, and technological trials. All of this could be credited for that the consumers have grown more socially aware, environmentally friendly, etc. The first biopolymers were extracted from plants such as corn, sugarcane, soybeans mash, cellulose, and vegetable oil.

Growth Drivers

The idea of all green products

But since the idea of biopolymers and bio-based has been coined, the market for its development, research, and technological trials. All of this could be credited for that the consumers have grown more socially aware, environmentally friendly, etc. The first biopolymers were extracted from plants such as corn, sugarcane, soybeans mash, cellulose, and vegetable oil. They were rather known as Cutting edge Polymers because they mainly were used to lessen the utilization of nonrenewable energy sources. Starch and cellulose were the very first designed bio-based polymers, which were utilized in the materials for the first practical application such as bundling development.

Recent Developments

March,2020 Biosphere collaborated with Loft 312, to create biodegradable pet waste disposable bags. The dog waste industry is growing fastly, which requires other market players like Biosphere. Which helped in creating biodegradable pet waste bags.

Bio PE, a leading biopolymer manufacturer has produced bioethanol and is committed to make it available at low prices. Therefore, increasing imposement of government regulation owing to reduced greenhouse gas (GNG) effects and protecting the environment.

Competitive Landscape

The significant market players of the Global Biobased Polymer Industries are Antron, Potatopak Limited, Biobag Canada, eijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, Tianan Biologic Material Co., M&G Chemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd., Showa Denko K.K among Others.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Region Key Players The significant market players of the Global Biobased Polymer Industries are Antron, Potatopak Limited, Biobag Canada, eijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, Tianan Biologic Material Co., M&G Chemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd., Showa Denko K.K among Others.

By Type

Biodegradable

PLA

PHA

Biodegradable Polyester

Starch

Cellulose

Non-Biodegradable

PET (Bio based)

PE (Bio based)

PA (Bio based)

By Application

Agriculture

Automobile/Transportation

Electronics

Textile

Packaging

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

