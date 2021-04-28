Global Bio-based Fibre Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

This latest Bio-based Fibre report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Bio-based fiber is a kind of environment-friendly cellulose fiber launched in the 1990s. The cellulose raw material is taken from nature, the production process is pollution-free, and there are no toxic and harmful emissions. It is known as “the green fiber of the 21st century”.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Bio-based Fibre market, including:

Nien Foun Fiber

China Populus Textile

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology

Lenzing AG

Smartfiber AG

Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation

Chonbang

Aditya Birla Group

Great Duksan

Baoding Swan Fiber

Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

Acegreen Eco-Material Technology

Bio-based Fibre Application Abstract

The Bio-based Fibre is commonly used into:

Textile and Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Application

Others

Global Bio-based Fibre market: Type segments

Plant Fiber

Animal Fiber

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bio-based Fibre Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Bio-based Fibre Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Bio-based Fibre Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Bio-based Fibre Market in Major Countries

7 North America Bio-based Fibre Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Bio-based Fibre Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Bio-based Fibre Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bio-based Fibre Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

