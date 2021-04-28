Global Bio-based Fibre Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
This latest Bio-based Fibre report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Bio-based fiber is a kind of environment-friendly cellulose fiber launched in the 1990s. The cellulose raw material is taken from nature, the production process is pollution-free, and there are no toxic and harmful emissions. It is known as “the green fiber of the 21st century”.
Major Manufacture:
To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Bio-based Fibre market, including:
Nien Foun Fiber
China Populus Textile
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology
Lenzing AG
Smartfiber AG
Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
Chonbang
Aditya Birla Group
Great Duksan
Baoding Swan Fiber
Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group
Acegreen Eco-Material Technology
Bio-based Fibre Application Abstract
The Bio-based Fibre is commonly used into:
Textile and Apparel
Home Textile
Industrial Application
Others
Global Bio-based Fibre market: Type segments
Plant Fiber
Animal Fiber
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience for this Report
– Bio-based Fibre manufacturers
– Bio-based Fibre traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Bio-based Fibre industry associations
– Product managers, Bio-based Fibre industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
