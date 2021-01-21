Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market: Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2030 | E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, NatureWorks LLC, etc.

The report “Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market, By Product (Cellulose Acetate (CA), Epoxies, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PUR) and Others), By Application (Pipe, Insulation, Profile, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global bio-based construction polymers market is projected to grow from Ton 8.0 billion in 2020 to Ton20.2 billion by 2029. Global bio-based construction polymers market is driven by growing bio-based polymer demand in various applications in the construction sector such as cladding panel, FRP bridge section, and glazing sealant.

Key Highlights:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. established a new Optical Materials Division in the Specialty Chemicals Company on April 1, 2019.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bio-based construction polymers market accounted for Ton 8.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

By product, the global bio-based construction polymers market is segmented into cellulose acetate (ca), epoxies, polyethylene terephthalate (pet), polyurethane (pur) and others.

By application, the global bio-based construction polymers market is segmented into pipe, insulation, profile, and others.

By region, Asia Pacific accounts significant share in global bio-based construction polymers market over forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for epoxies and cellulose acetate coupled with growing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China, and India are anticipated to drive industry growth significantly.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market”, By Product (Cellulose Acetate (CA), Epoxies, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PUR) and Others), By Application (Pipe, Insulation, Profile, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global bio-based construction polymers market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, NatureWorks LLC, Bio-on S.p.A., Kaneka Corporation, Synbra Technology bv, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and PolyOne Corporation.

