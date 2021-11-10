Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global billboard and outdoor advertising market reached a value of nearly $23,363.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $33,538.1 million in 2025. The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $41,593.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market consists of the sales of billboard and outdoor advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and design public display advertising campaign materials, such as printed, painted, or electronic displays and/or place such displays on indoor or outdoor billboards and panels, or on or within transit vehicles or facilities, shopping malls, retail (in-store) displays, and other display structures promotional activities in outdoor advertisement settings. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the billboard and outdoor advertising market are JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by type, by platform, by end-user industry and by geography.

By Type- The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by type into

a) Billboard

b) Street Furniture

c) Transit

d) Others

By Platform – The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by platform into

a) Static

b) Digital

By End-User Industry- The billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented by end-user industry into

a) Vehicle Industry

b) Food & Beverage Industry

c) Commercial And Personal Services

d) Consumer Goods

e) Health And Medical Industry

f) Others

The billboard and outdoor advertising market report describes and explains the global billboard and outdoor advertising market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The billboard and outdoor advertising market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global billboard and outdoor advertising market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

