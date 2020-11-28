Global Big Data Security Market Industrial Demand and Opportunities | Oracle, Microsoft, Symantec, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Hortonworks

Leading players of Big Data Security Market are Oracle, Microsoft, Symantec, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Hortonworks, Cloudera, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Gemalto, McAfee, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., Zettaset, Pivotal Software, Inc., Imperva, Centrify Corporation, Thales eSecurity, Centrify Corporation, LogRhythm, Proofpoint, Fortinet, Rapid7, FireEye, Inc. and others.

The Big data security market is highly fragmented. By offering a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by companies, this Big data security industry analysis report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design strategies to improve their market share.

Big data security Industry is the collective term for all the measures and tools used to guard both the data and analytics processes from attacks, theft, or other malicious activities that could harm or negatively affect them. Much like other forms of cyber-security, the big data variant is concerned with attacks that originate either from the online or offline spheres.

Big data security is a major concern as cyber-attacks become more intensive and severe. With the advancements in technology, the cyber security attacks are becoming sophisticated day by day eluding all the traditional security tools, leading to demand for advanced protection techniques such as big data security. The future of big data heavily relies on the technological ambits that ensure data security. Data certainly is the new oil as businesses – big or small aim to leverage it to drive revenues and ROIs. This is also resulting in fast proliferation of data points that are highly vulnerable if not secured effectively.

Competitive Landscape

The global big data security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing volume of business data generated from multiple sources

Demand for scalable high security solutions in increasing cyber-attacks

Lack in awareness of data security

Low data security budget and high installation cost

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Identity and Access Management

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection System

Unified Threat Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, Suth Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Component

Software

Encryption and Tokenization and Data Masking

Backup and Recovery

Access Control

Security Intelligence

Big Data Governance

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Education and Training

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

