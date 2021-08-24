Global Big Data and Analytics Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global big data and analytics services market is expected grow from $73.26 billion in 2020 to $76.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $117.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The big data and analytics services market consists of sales of big data and analytics services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services for customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, spatial analytics, transportation analytics, risk and credit analytics. Big data analytics services examine vast volumes of data to uncover hidden trends, similarities, and other insights and allow companies to analyze and optimize their data to find new opportunities.

The big data and analytics services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the big data and analytics services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Corporation, Alteryx, SiSense, Splunk Inc., Google, AWS, Talend, Salesforce, Micro Focus, HPE, MicroStrategy, Adobe, ThoughtSpot, Qlik, Informatica, Cloudera, Palantir Technologies, VMware Inc., Treasure Data, Inc., Striim, Splice Machine, Pentaho, New Relic.

The global big data and analytics services market is segmented –

1) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud, Others

2) By Application: Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics, Others

3) By Vertical: Transportation And Logistics, BFSI, Travel And Hopitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Others

4) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

The big data and analytics services market report describes and explains the global big data and analytics services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The big data and analytics services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global big data and analytics services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global big data and analytics services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Big Data and Analytics Services Market Characteristics Big Data and Analytics Services Market Product Analysis Big Data and Analytics Services Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Big Data and Analytics Services Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

