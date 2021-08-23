Global Big Data And Analytics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global big data and analytics market is expected grow from $128.54 billion in 2020 to $135.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $225.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

The big data and analytics market consists of sales of big data and analytics software used for data mining and predictive modeling. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the development of software for big data and analytics like Hadoop, Tableau, Qubole and others.

The big data and analytics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the big data and analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Accenture, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Tableau Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Cloudera, Musigma, Informatica, Alpine Data Labs, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Cognonto Corp., Couchbase, Inc., Dataiku.

The global big data and analytics market is segmented –

1) By Analytics Tools: Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting, Others

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others

4) By Application: Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics, Others

The big data and analytics market report describes and explains the global big data and analytics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The big data and analytics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global big data and analytics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global big data and analytics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

