Global Big Data analytics Market 2021 Analysis by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2028 | Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US) etc.

The global big data and business analytics market size was valued at $193.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $420.98 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +10.9% from 2021 to 2028. Big data analytics is the major part of enterprises as it helps organizations to manage, process, and streamline large datasets in real time as well as it improves their organizations decision-making capability. In addition, the major objective of big data and business analytics is to help organizations to get a better understanding of their customers and help to narrow down their targeted audience, thus improving companies marketing campaign. Furthermore, various industries are adopting big data and business analytics to analyze massive volume of data generated due to offline and online trading. Moreover, with the introduction of cloud-based big data and business analytics, users can access all the information online from anywhere across the globe. This helps various big data service providers to increase their investment in cloud technology and have a competitive edge over other service providers.

Major vendors in the global big data market include Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Talend (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Sisense (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), Splunk (US), Palantir Technologies (US), 1010data (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Fusionex (Malaysia), Information Builders (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Micro Focus (UK), HPE (US), MicroStrategy (US), ThoughtSpot (US), and Yellowfin (Australia). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global big data market.

By component, the big data market is divided into the following segments:

Solutions Big Data Analytics Data Discovery Data Management Data Visualization

Services Managed Services Profession Services Consulting Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance



By deployment mode, the big data market is divided into the following segments:

Cloud Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud

On-Premises

By organization size, the big data market is divided into the following segments:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By business function, the big data market is divided into the following segments:

Finance

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources (HR)

Operations

By industry vertical, the big data market is divided into the following segments:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Education and Research)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

