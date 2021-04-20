Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The increasing technological advancements, extensive use of cloud technology, penetration of digitalization in medicine, and increasing demand for analytic solutions are the major factors driving the growth of big data analytics in the healthcare market globally. Increasing advancements in technology have led to the increasing penetration of big data into the healthcare domain that provides greater help in the analysis of a patient, which can be extensively used for both pre-therapy as well as post-therapy. Furthermore, the increasing indulgence towards cloud technology in the healthcare sector is another factor pertaining towards the growth of big data analytics in the healthcare market across the globe.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of innovative solutions in big data analytics in the healthcare market. The key vendors are enhancing their offerings in order to meet the evolving demand of the customers and are gaining a first-mover advantage in big data analytics in the healthcare market globally.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America holds largest share in the big data analytics in the healthcare market due to the increasing advancement and acknowledgment of big data analytics in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, this region is witnessing early growth in the digitalization process and increasing acceptance of big data analytical services in the healthcare domain that has further aggravated the growth of big data analytics in the healthcare market in this region.

Moreover, big data analytics in the healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives undertaken by the government authorities to integrate big data in the health care sector and increase deployment of big data services through the cloud. Furthermore, it has been observed that the service provided by big data analytics is cost-efficient and avails improved analytical information that further drives the growth of big data analytics in the healthcare market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in big data analytics in the healthcare market are developing new products in order to tap a large market base and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Merck and Palantir Technologies are developing a joint venture for its research domain called Syntropy in order to provide data analytics tools to various healthcare enterprises. The prominent players in the big data analytics in the healthcare market across the globe are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Vizient, Inc, IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Cisco Systems Inc. SAS Institute Inc., and Medeanalytics, Inc.

