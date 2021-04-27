Global Bicycle Components Market Application ,Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Global Bicycle Components Market

A bicycle is defined as a manually powered or peddle-drive, with two wheels which are attached to frames one behind the other. The composites are the combination of two/more constituent materials which possess typically different physical & chemical properties. There are different components associated with a bicycle such as bar ends, axle, belt-drive, dynamo, cable-guide, brake, bearing, bell, etc.

The increase in use of bicycle as part of fitness activities & fun is expected to fuel the growth of the global bicycle components market over the forecast period. As bicycle provides various physical & mental benefits with growing consumer acceptance of bicycle to improve health activities, its demand has raised significantly from the past few years. The rise in number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is expected to boost the bicycle components market growth.

The rise in preference for green transportation is expected to boost the global bicycle components market growth during this forecast period. As per the WHO report, air pollution contributed to the death of around 3.7 Mn people under the age of 60 in the year 2012. Passenger vehicles & trucks are the main reasons of the air pollution since they produce significant amount of nitrogen monoxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants. Also, fuel-driven vehicles are responsible for air pollution. The bicycle components market is propelled by the collective use of conventional as well as electric bicycles.

Market Restraints

High cost associated with composite materials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global bicycle components market. Also, the uneven cost-benefit ratio is anticipated to restraint the global bicycle components market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Bicycle Components Market is segmented into type such as Bicycle (Road, Mountain, Youth, Hybrid, Comfort, Cruiser, and Electric), and Components (Pedal, Saddle, Rim, Brake, and Frame). Also, the Global Bicycle Components Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key players

Various key operating players are discussed in this report such as Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Currie Technologies, OMAX Corporation, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Marin Bikes, Atlas Cycles, Accell Group N.V, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Bicycle

Road

Mountain

Youth

Hybrid

Comfort

Cruiser

Electric

Components

Pedal

Saddle

Rim

Brake

Frame

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

