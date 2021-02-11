Global Behavioral Health Market Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy Rate Over The Next Seven Years||Core Solutions, Inc; MindLinc; NXGN Management, LLC; Echo Group; Valant Inc.; WELLIGENT, INC & Others

Behavioral health market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5,162.9 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.64% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the behavioral health market report are Cerner Corporation.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; Core Solutions, Inc; MindLinc; NXGN Management, LLC; Echo Group; Valant Inc.; WELLIGENT, INC.; Qualifacts Systems, Inc.; Credible; Meditab.; Kareo, Inc.; Compulink Healthcare Solutions; Advanced Data Systems; AdvancedMD, Inc.; Universal Health Services, Inc.; Behavioral Health Services; Ascension Seton; Ocean Mental Health Services.; Beacon Health Options.; among other domestic and global players.

Global Behavioral Health Market Scope and Market Size

Behavioral health market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery model, function, disorder type, service and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, the behavioral health market is segmented into software, and support services. Software has been further segmented into integrated, and standalone.

On the basis of delivery model, the behavioral health market is segmented into ownership, and subscription.

Based on function, the behavioral health market is segmented into clinical, administrative, and financial. Clinical segment has been further segmented into EHRs, clinical decision support, care plans, E-prescribing, and telehealth. Administrative segment has been further segmented into patient/client scheduling, document management, case management, workforce management, and business intelligence. Financial segment has been further segmented into revenue cycle management, managed care, general ledger, and payroll.

On the basis of disorder type, the behavioral health market is segmented into anxiety disorder, ADHD, bipolar disorders, alcohol use disorder, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder, schizophrenia, and others.

Based on service, the behavioral health market is segmented into outpatient counselling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service, and others.

Behavioral health market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, hospitals and clinics, community centers, payers, and patients.

Behavioral Health Market Country Level Analysis

Behavioral health market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, delivery model, function, disorder type, service and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the behavioral health market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the behavioral health market due to the increase in social awareness, social acceptance, awareness among the population and government, while Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rising number of government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders along with improving accessibility of behavioral healthcare.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Behavioral health Market

8 Behavioral health Market, By Service

9 Behavioral health Market, By Deployment Type

10 Behavioral health Market, By Organization Size

11 Behavioral health Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

