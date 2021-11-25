Global Beer Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global beer market is expected to grow from $189.87 billion in 2020 to $216.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $281.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The beer market consists of sales of beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer. The companies in the nonalcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into nonalcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The beer market is segmented into ales; lagers; stouts & porters and malts.

The beer market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the beer market are InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, The Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

The global beer market is segmented –

1) By Type: Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

3) By Packaging: Canned, Bottled, Draught

4) By Category: Mass, Premium

The beer market report describes and explains the global beer market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The beer report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global beer market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global beer market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

