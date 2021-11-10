Global Beer Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global beer market reached a value of nearly $189,865.3 million in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $189,865.3 million in 2020 to $281,201.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The beer market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $370,722.8 million in 2030.

The beer market consists of sales of beer and nonalcoholic beer, by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that brew beer. Companies in the beer market brew the beverage from cereal grains, including malted barley, wheat, rice and maize; during the brewing, fermentation of the starch leads to ethanol and carbonation – key features of most beer. Once beer is produced, the companies’ package and distribute it through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The beer market is segmented into ales; lagers; stouts & porters, and malts. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The beer market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

The beer market is segmented by type, by distribution channel, by packaging, by category and by geography.

By Type –

The beer market is segmented by type into

a. Ales

b. Lagers

c. Stouts & Porters

d. Malts

By Distribution Channel –

The beer market is segmented by distribution channel into

a. Off-trade channels

b. On-trade channels

By Packaging –

The beer market is segmented by packaging into

a. Canned

b. Bottle

c. Draught

By Category –

The beer market is segmented by category into

a. Mass

b. Premium

The beer market report describes and explains the global beer market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The beer market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global beer market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global beer market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

