Global Beer Market 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global beer market size reached US$ 623.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Beer is a fermented alcoholic beverage that is made by brewing and fermenting starches derived from cereal grains. It is flavored using hops that not only add a buttery flavor to the beverage but also act as a natural preservative. Apart from this, other flavorings, such as herbs and fruits, are also added to attribute a specific flavor and fragrance to the drink. It is a rich source of niacin, folate, riboflavin, pyridoxine, potassium and magnesium. Moderate consumption of beer is widely associated with numerous health benefits and aids in maintaining blood pressure levels, preventing kidney stone formations, and minimizing the chances of developing cardiovascular disorders, including angina, stroke and heart attack. Owing to this, it is gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Beer Market Trends:

One of the major factors influencing the global beer market is the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent social distancing norms and lockdowns imposed in several countries as a control measure. The decrease in the number of social gatherings is projected to lead to a decline in the on-premise consumption and sales of beer in bars, restaurants, pubs and public events. However, this trend will to be offset by the demand for to-go packs as well as home delivery services, mainly through online platforms. Another factor driving the market is the widespread preference for specialty beer among individuals. These beers are brewed to a classic style by incorporating different flavors, such as honey, chocolate, ginger and sweet potatoes. This adds a distinct flavor and aroma, which further adds innovative and eccentric flavors to the drinks. The growing inclination toward craft beer is also accelerating the market growth. Since micro-breweries produce portioned amounts of beer, they lay enhanced emphasis on the flavor, quality and brewing techniques as compared to large-scale commercialized breweries.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, standard lager represents the most preferred product type. Other major segments include premium lager and specialty beer.

Based on the packaging, the market has been divided into glass, metal can, PET bottle and others, wherein glass containers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of the production, the market has been classified into macro-brewery, micro-brewery and others. At present, macro-breweries hold the dominant market share.

Based on the alcohol content, high alcohol beer accounts for the majority of the market share. Other major segments include low alcohol and alcohol-free beer.

On the basis of the flavor, the market has been bifurcated into flavored and unflavored beer, wherein unflavored beer represents the most preferred variant across the globe.

Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest distribution channel. Other major segments include on-trades, specialty stores, convenience stores and others.

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Diageo plc, Dogfish Head Companies, LLC, Heineken International B.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., UNITED BREWERIES LTD., OETTINGER Brauerei GmbH, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Top Beer Companies in the World

