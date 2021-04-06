Global Beauty Device Market is Expected to Reach USD 106.314 Billion by 2024: According to BlueWeave Consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Beauty Device Market was valued at USD 31.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.14% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 106.31 billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global beauty device market in 2017.

Growing hormonal disorders leading to abnormal hair loss and hair growth is driving the global beauty device market

Due to increasing exposure to pollution skin diseases, skin diseases are common in modern society and it is ever increasing. This is causing papules, hives, warts etc. Other factors contributing to skin diseases are excessive alcohol consumption and consumption of tobacco. Acne, hyperpigmentation, depigmentation, psoriasis, freckles, deep wrinkles, atopic dermatitis and melisma are some of the common skin problems. Increase in the level of disposable income across the globe has led to a high spending on personal and beauty care products and devices. Rise in GDP per capita income and high disposable income has led to increasing spending power of the Asian population to purchase various beauty devices, which further drives the growth of the global market. The key driver for the global beauty device market is rise in appearance consciousness consumers worldwide. Major aspect of people’s life is engrossed by social media. This in turn has attracted people towards beauty devices to enhance their appearance. For example the technological advancements in beauty devices with presence of laser treatments for skin lightening and tightening in short span of time will generate higher market revenue over the forecast period.

Global Beauty Device Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis on the type of products, the global beauty device market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen & steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin dermal rollers, cellulite reduction devices, and others. Based on application, the beauty devices market is segmented into salon, spa, at home and others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across based North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global beauty device market during the forecast period. Among different regions, the largest market is North America, while the fastest growing market for the Beauty Device is Asia-Pacific. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global beauty device market that includes the company overview, the products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products and financial highlights.

Global Beauty Device Market: Key Stakeholders

Beauty devices manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of beauty devices

Hospitals, surgical centres, cosmetic clinics, retailers and consumers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies and municipal corporations

Global Beauty Device Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Beauty Device Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

Global Beauty Device Market: Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labour Statistics (BEA), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), The World Bank, and various journals. These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of beauty devices. Data sources used for primary research included, but were not limited to, distributors, manufacturers, physicians, cosmetic surgeons, store managers, suppliers and various salon and spa owners. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Beauty Device Product Market: Research Summary

The global beauty device market is growing at a significant rate due to the increased utilization of electronic products for enhancing beauty and treating beauty related problems. Various beauty devices manufactured to meet the need of self-grooming population will accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Beauty devices can help to treat skin diseases and minimizing the effect of ultraviolet radiation. However, prevailing traditional and cheap beauty products may impact market growth. United States was the largest country for global beauty device market, which holds significant market share in 2017 and is expected to continue being the largest market during the forecast period.

The demand for beauty device is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to shift in consumer preferences toward the need to improve appearance and confidence during the anticipated time frame. Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth in terms of revenue. Countries such as India, South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, etc. will significantly contribute to the global beauty device market.

Global Beauty Device Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global beauty device product market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the prominent players are Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, TRIA Beauty Inc, Home Skinovations Ltd, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., YA-MAN LTD, MTG Co. Ltd, Carol Cole Company, L’Oreal SA, etc.

