Global Bearings Market Growing at 8.9% CAGR to Hit US$ 220.79 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Bearings Market by Product (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Others), Application (Electrical, Railway & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive Aftermarket, Automotive, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global bearings market is expected to grow from USD 111.62 billion in 2019 to USD 220.79 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share of 31.5% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as rising demand for passenger vehicles that are more fuel-efficient, rapid industrialization, accelerating infrastructure development, presence of a healthy aftermarket for motor vehicle repair & industrial equipment, cost-effective manufacturing, readily available raw material and the expansion of motor vehicle & machinery production. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The robust mining & construction equipment industry in India is forecasted to support the bearings market growth through the years. Emerging economies around the world like India, Brazil, Vietnam, and China are incredibly lucrative, considering their growth potential.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Bearings Market by Product (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Others), Application (Electrical, Railway & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive Aftermarket, Automotive, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027

Key players in the global bearings market are Schaeffler AG, SKF, RKB Bearing, Timken, THK Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, Iljin Bearing, JTEKT Corporation, and Wafangdian Bearing Co., Ltd., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global bearings market.

The product segment includes roller bearings, ball bearings, and others. Roller bearings dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.3% in the year 2019. Roller bearings support axial & radial loads, decrease rotational friction, and can sustain heavy radial loads & limited axial loads more effectively than their counterparts. The across the board use of roller bearings by many industries like automobiles, aerospace, capital equipment, and home appliances is expected to support the product demand. Based on application, the global bearings market has been segmented into electrical, railway & aerospace, mining & construction, agriculture, automotive aftermarket, automotive, and others. The railway & aerospace segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing global travel, renewal of aging fleets for environmental legislation compliance, and low fuel prices resulting from dropping crude oil prices.

