Global Beacon Technology Market was Valued at USD 1.7 billion and is Expected to Reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2025

The global beacon technology market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020-2025.

Due to growing competition among e-commerce giants such as Amazon and various other merchants all across the globe, retailers’ are in search of a technology that offers techniques for grabbing customer attention as well as providing them a customized buying experience is growing every other day. However, the development of beacon technology has allowed vendors to obtain a substantial amount of insights into consumer behavior. Hence, the market for beacon technology is now growing and is expected to foresee significant development in the coming years.

The Wi-Fi technology segment is expected to generate highest revenue by 2025 in the global beacon technology market

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Combined Technologies, BLE, Ultrasound and others. The Wi-Fi technology segment is likely to lead the beacon technology sector by 2025. This is mainly because of the widespread use of Wi-Fi hotspots in hotels, stadiums and restaurants to offer internet access. This technology is well equipped in detecting neighboring Wi-Fi enabled systems which is quite affordable owing to which smart proximity sensors are utilizing underlying technology for supporting the communication procedure. Moreover, this technology can also be utilized for navigational applications at site and along with beacons that can help in communication processes.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest beacon technology market and is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. This is owing to the several smart city initiatives undertaken on a large-scale in this region along with the rising usage of BLE technology in various sectors.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global beacon technology market during the forecast period. This growth is majorly due to the growing disposable incomes in this region along with many initiatives taken by the people towards smart homes and smart cities.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global beacon technology market are Kontakt.io, Apple Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Google Inc., Madison Beacons, Qualcomm Inc., RECO, blueSense Networks, Gimbal, Swirl, Estimote Inc., BlueCat’s, Onyx Beacon, Beaconinside, Cisco Systems Inc., and Accent Systems.

