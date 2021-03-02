Global Battery Sensor Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Applications, Trends, Production, Growth, Supply & Sales – HELLA GmbH & Co, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Robert Bosch, Furukawa

“

Competitive Research Report on Battery Sensor Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Battery Sensor market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Battery Sensor market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Battery Sensor market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Battery Sensor market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Robert Bosch GmbH, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Battery Sensor market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Battery Sensor market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Battery Sensor market.

Global Battery Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 2.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.55 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Battery Sensors are devices that accurately measure the voltage, current and temperature from the battery placed in the Automobile. The information generated by these battery sensors facilitate exact state of the charge and also ensure high efficiency of the electrical system. These batteries also aid in identifying faulty electronic components in the vehicle. The increasing automobile production across the globe has triggered increased use of battery sensors. Further, the growing demand for premium cars which has intelligent features drives the market growth. As per Statista, the US luxury car market in 2018 was covered by Mercedes-Benz with 15.8% followed by 15.5% of BMW. As per the company sources, the BMW 4 series sales increased from 1585 units in 2018 to 2842 in 2019. While, the BMW M sports cars accounted for 44,442 units of sales in 2019. Moreover, as per iSeeCars survey of 15 million cars ranging from a period of April 2016 to March 2017, the US national average percentage of convertible sales in one year accounted to 1.9% of all vehicles sold. While the top three states with the highest percentage share for convertibles were Florida with 3.6%, Arizona with 2.8% and California with 2.7%. Also, increasing penetration of electric vehicle owing to growing environmental concerns augments the market growth for Battery sensors. as per Electric vehicles volumes, the first half of 2019 experienced delivery of 149,500 plug-in vehicles accounting to an increase of 23% as compared to its value from 2018. 72% of these were pure electric (BEV) and 28% were plug-in hybrids. However, System Malfunction impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rising adoption of advanced technologies in modern vehicles presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Battery Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid adoption of modern and electric cars in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing manufacturing companies and semiconductor industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Battery Sensor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Robert Bosch GmbH

Furukawa Electric Co.,Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Texas Instrument Inc.

Denso Corporation

Inomatic

TE Connectivity Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Type:

12V

24V

48V

By Communication Technology:

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

By Hybrid Vehicle:

HEV

PHEV

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Battery Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Battery Sensor Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Battery Sensor Market, by Voltage Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Battery Sensor Market, by Communication Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Battery Sensor Market, by Hybrid Vehicle, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Battery Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Battery Sensor Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Battery Sensor Market Dynamics

3.1.Battery Sensor Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Battery Sensor Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Battery Sensor Market, by Voltage Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Battery Sensor Market by Voltage Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Battery Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Voltage Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Battery Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. 12V

5.4.2.24V

5.4.3.48V

Chapter 6.Global Battery Sensor Market, by Communication Technology

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Battery Sensor Market by Communication Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Battery Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Communication Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Battery Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

6.4.2.Controller Area Network (CAN)

Chapter 7.Global Battery Sensor Market, by Hybrid Vehicle

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Battery Sensor Market by Hybrid Vehicle, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Battery Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Hybrid Vehicle 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Battery Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. HEV

7.4.2.PHEV

Chapter 8.Global Battery Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Battery Sensor Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Battery Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Battery Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Passenger Car

8.4.2.Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.4.3.Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Chapter 9.Global Battery Sensor Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Battery Sensor Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Battery Sensor Market

9.2.1.U.S. Battery Sensor Market

9.2.1.1. Voltage Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Communication Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Hybrid Vehicle breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Battery Sensor Market

9.3.Europe Battery Sensor Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Battery Sensor Market

9.3.2.Germany Battery Sensor Market

9.3.3.France Battery Sensor Market

9.3.4.Spain Battery Sensor Market

9.3.5.Italy Battery Sensor Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Battery Sensor Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Battery Sensor Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Battery Sensor Market

9.4.2.India Battery Sensor Market

9.4.3.Japan Battery Sensor Market

9.4.4.Australia Battery Sensor Market

9.4.5.South Korea Battery Sensor Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Battery Sensor Market

9.5.Latin America Battery Sensor Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Battery Sensor Market

9.5.2.Mexico Battery Sensor Market

9.6.Rest of The World Battery Sensor Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Continental Aktiengesellschaft

10.2.3.Robert Bosch GmbH

10.2.4.Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

10.2.5.NXP Semiconductors NV

10.2.6.Vishay Intertechnology Inc

10.2.7.Texas Instrument Inc

10.2.8.Denso Corporation

10.2.9.Inomatic

10.2.10.TE Connectivity Ltd

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

