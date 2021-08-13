Global Battery Recycling Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global battery recycling market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76%. The growth is mainly due to increase in awareness about battery recycling. The battery recycling market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.23%.

The battery recycling market consists sales of recycled batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services. Battery recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as waste.

The battery recycling market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the battery recycling market are Li-Cycle, Battery Solutions, LLC, Exide Technologies, Umicore, Aqua Metals, Inc, Gravita India Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, ECOBAT Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company, ENERSYS, Fortum Oyj, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Terrapure Environmental, Brunp Recycling, and Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology.

The global battery recycling market is segmented –

1) By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types

2) By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal

3) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others

The battery recycling market report describes and explains the global battery recycling market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The battery recycling report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global battery recycling market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global battery recycling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

