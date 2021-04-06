Global Battery Binders Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Battery Binders, which studied Battery Binders industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The binder is a crucial component of batteries, particularly in LIBs where energy density is a major issue. The role of binder is to project the electrode material against the electrolyte, while allowing for ion migration through the binder. Therefore, huge efforts have been made to improve the performance of binders for nanosized active electrode materials such as silicon or tin alloy nanoparticles.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Battery Binders market include:
APV Engineered Coatings
Zeon
Kuraray
Solvay
Dow Chemical
Targray
JSR Corporation
Toyo Color Co., Ltd
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Power Battery
Energy Storage Battery
Digital Battery
Others
Worldwide Battery Binders Market by Type:
Anode Binder
Cathode Binder
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Battery Binders manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Battery Binders
Battery Binders industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Battery Binders industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Battery Binders Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Battery Binders Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Battery Binders Market?
