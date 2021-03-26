Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain and Future Forecast 2027||Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Prism Medical,  Invacare Corporation. , MEYRA GmbH , Performance Health

Bathroom – toilet assist devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of old age home is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Some of the major players operating in global bathroom & toilet assist devices market are Arjo , Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Etac AB, Medical Depot, Inc., Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Prism Medical, Invacare Corporation. , MEYRA GmbH , Performance Health , Poshchair Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Handicare, Royal College of Nursing, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ORTHOS XXI, K Care Healthcare Solutions, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Juvo Solutions, SpectraCare Health Systems , Inc., Dietz Kunststofftechnik GmbH & Co.KG among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market

By Product Type

(Commodes, Shower Chairs and Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Bath Aids, Handgrips and Grab Bars),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2013, ArjoHuntleigh Inc. has launched the Dopplex Ability, an Ankle Brachial Index (ABI) screening device which decreases the time whiling performing ABI measurements. It is used to predict the severity of peripheral arterial disease.

In October 2017, Invacare Corporation launched a portable mobile oxygen concentrator with New Connectivity which is beneficial in providing the real type condition of health.

North America dominates the bathroom – toilet assist devices market due to increasing adoption of advanced devices and availability of products with high quality in the region.

