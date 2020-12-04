Global Bathroom – Toilet Assist Devices Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2020-2027||GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., K Care Healthcare Solutions, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Bathroom – toilet assist devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of old age home is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Arjo,

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.,

K Care Healthcare Solutions,

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.,

Etac AB,

Medical Depot, Inc,

MEYRA-ORTOPEDIA Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Invacare Corporation.

Prism Medical UK

TR Equipment

Bathroom – Toilet Assist Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Bathroom – toilet assist devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bathroom – toilet assist devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the bathroom – toilet assist devices market due to increasing adoption of advanced devices and availability of products with high quality in the region.

Market Segmentation: Global Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market

By Product Type

(Commodes, Shower Chairs and Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Bath Aids, Handgrips and Grab Bars),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

