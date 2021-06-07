Global Bathroom Sink Market to be Valued at US$ 16.2 Bn by 2030 End

Global Bathroom Sink Market to be Valued at US$ 16.2 Bn by 2030 End

The growing infrastructure industry, in both, residential and non-residential application areas, is to drive the demand for bathroom sinks over the forecast period (2020-2030). Wall-mounted sinks, under-mount sinks, top-mount sinks, integrated sinks & countertops, wash-plane sinks, and console sinks are some of the available types according to usage needs.

This customized availability has resulted in creating numerous opportunities for the bathroom sink market with respect to application-specific usage. As the focus on better sanitization activities becomes strong, worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of bathroom sinks and other sanitation-related products.

According to a new Fact.MR study, the bathroom sink market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 7%, and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8.2 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Bathroom Sink Market Study

Under-mount sinks are estimated to account for 24.4% share of the total market revenue in 2020, and lose 75 BPS in their market share by 2030 over 2020.

The integrated sinks and countertops segment is set to influence the growth strategies of market players, and are expected to contribute revenue worth US$ 1.1 Bn in 2020, and US$ 2.1 Bn by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Sales of bathroom sinks for residential applications have registered a notable growth rate over the historical period. This segment is expected to record a CAGR of 7% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.7 Bn during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific bathroom sink market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

The bathroom sink market in MEA is projected to resister a higher growth rate than average in terms of value during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand, along with supply chain disruptions, as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions across the world. However, rising focus of governments on hygiene and sanitation will shore up demand in the future.

Bathroom Sink Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the bathroom sink market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, application and key regions.

Product Application Region Under-mount Sinks Residential North America Top-mount Sinks Non-residential Latin America Pedestal Sinks Europe Vessel Sinks Asia Pacific Integrated Sink and Countertops MEA Semirecessed Sinks Wall-mounted Sinks Washplane Sinks Console Sinks

Collaboration of Key Players with Regional Players Stands as Prime Strategy

Key players in the bathroom sink market are focusing on product innovation and product portfolio diversification. Furthermore, companies are expanding their market reach with the help of e-Commerce and numerous digital platforms to reach their target customers. Collaboration with regional players is seen as a key strategy of global bathroom sink market players. For instance, LIXIL announced a new partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to bring, what could be, the world’s first ‘reinvented toilet’ for household use, in at least two markets. This stems from the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.

