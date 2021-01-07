Global Basketball Equipment Market: By Portability, By Product Type, By Region, Key Players | Varsity Brands Inc., Bison Inc., Draper Inc., Porter Athletic Inc., Aalco Metals Limited, etc.

The report “Global Basketball Equipment Market, By Portability (Portable and In-Ground), By Product Type (Backboard and Other (Goals, Nets, and Backstops)), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global basketball equipment market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Basketball is gaining huge attention on a global level and receiving the international acceptance as football that are major factors driving target market growth. In addition, advertising campaigns through famous athletes, sportsmen, and celebrities by various sports equipment manufacturers is another factor boosting growth of the global basketball equipment market. Nevertheless, Support to non- conventional sector by key player’s is the opportunities for the target market.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Varsity Brands had announced the signing of definitive agreement acquired by the Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global basketball equipment market accounted for US$ 1100.5 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of portability, product type, and region.

By portability, the global basketball equipment market is segmented into portable and in-ground.

By product type, the global basketball equipment market is categorized into backboard and other (goals, nets, and backstops)

By region, Basketball is one of the most played professional sports leagues in North America which is expected to propel growth of the market in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Basketball Equipment Market”, By Portability (Portable and In-Ground), By Product Type (Backboard and Other (goals, nets, and backstops)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global basketball equipment market includes Varsity Brands Inc., Bison Inc., Draper Inc., Porter Athletic Inc., Aalco Metals Limited, Gared Holdings, Inc., Goalsetter Systems, Inc., Lifetime Products, Inc., First Team Sports, Inc., and Spalding Sports Equipment.