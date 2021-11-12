Global Bars And Cafes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bars and cafes market reached a value of nearly $335.6 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $335.6 billion in 2020 to $513.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.9%. The bars and cafes market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 and reach $659.5 billion in 2030.

The bars and cafes market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption, nonalcoholic beverages, and specialty snacks for consumption on or near the premises by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) including bars, taverns, nightclubs, or drinking places and fruit juice stalls, coffee shops and mobile beverage vendors that prepare and serve alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption or prepare and/or serve a specialty snack, such as ice cream, frozen yogurt, cookies, or popcorn, and/or serve nonalcoholic beverages, such as coffee, juices, or sodas for consumption on or near the premises. The bars and cafes market is segmented into snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars and drinking places (alcoholic beverages).

The bars and cafes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the bars and cafes market are Starbucks, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Buffallo Wild Wings, Dukins, McCafé

The bars and cafes market is segmented by type, by ownership, by pricing, and by geography.

By Type –

The bars and cafes market is segmented by type into

a) Snack and Nonalcoholic Beverages Bars

b) Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

By Ownership –

The bars and cafes market is segmented by ownership into

a) Chain

b) Standalone

By Pricing –

The bars and cafes market is segmented by ownership into

a) Premium

b) Economy

The bars and cafes market report describes and explains the global bars and cafes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The bars and cafes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global bars and cafes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global bars and cafes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

