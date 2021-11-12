Global Barbecue And Grill Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The barbecue and grill market reached a value of nearly $3,436.5 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,436.5 million in 2020 to $4,542.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.6%. The barbecue and grill market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 and reach $5,611.4 million in 2030.

Request For The Sample Of The Barbecue And Grill Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5330&type=smp

The barbecue and grill market consists of sales of barbecue and grill by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce barbecue and grill that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbecue grills are mainly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbecue grills. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Barbecue And Grill Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barbecue-and-grill-global-market

The barbecue and grill market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the barbecue and grill market are The Middleby Corporation LLC., Napoleon, Weber-Stephen Products, Traeger, NexGrill

The barbecue and grill market is segmented by product, application, fuel type and by geography.

By Product –

The barbecue and grill market is segmented by product into

a) Built-In Grills

b) Freestanding Grills

c) Portable Grills

By Application –

The barbecue and grill market is segmented by application into

a) Household

b) Commercial

By Fuel Type –

The barbecue and grill market is segmented by fuel type into

a) Gas

b) Charcoal

c) Electric

Read More On The Global Barbecue And Grill Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barbecue-and-grill-global-market

The barbecue and grill market report describes and explains the global barbecue and grill market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The barbecue and grill report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global barbecue and grill market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global barbecue and grill market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Barbecue And Grill Market Characteristics Barbecue And Grill Market Product Analysis Barbecue And Grill Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Barbecue And Grill Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model