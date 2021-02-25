Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market size was valued at USD 31.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 57.0 million by 2026

The most extensively known and prevalent advantage, a bamboo-based toothbrush removes needless waste while giving you the same eminence of cleaning that a plastic brush can offer. With both the packing and tossing of your toothbrush, composting, recycling, reusing has never been easier. Bamboo toothbrushes are an eco-friendly alternative, because bamboo is a natural plant, fully biodegradable, thus a renewable and sustainable resource. It is one of the fastest-growing plants on the planet, so we do not need to concern about consecutively out any time soon.

With proper care, our environmental bamboo toothbrush will last just as long as a conventional plastic toothbrush. The American Dental Association endorses replacing your toothbrush every three months or when the spines have frayed. The mainstream bamboo toothbrushes come with nylon bristles, which feel enjoyable against the teeth but are also firm sufficient to sweep away bacteria and plaque everywhere in each tooth. However, you might want to eliminate the nylon bristles when you are done with it to make the toothbrushes fully recyclable.

Growth Drivers

Environment Friendly Product

With the significant number of anti-plastic policies and stringent regulations implemented by various countries for eco-friendliness, alternatives for plastic goods are predictable to surge the mindfulness amid customers over the next few years. Plastic toothbrushes produced around the world straight go to landfills, and a tiny part is recycled, which makes plastic contamination. These issues are expected to endorse bamboo toothbrushes as alternatives among the purchasers over the next few years. Government guidelines are hopeful consumers to switch to decomposable bamboo toothbrushes and prompting the manufactures to advance environment-friendly products. As per some reports, around one billion plastic toothbrushes are used and messy every year in the U.S. These factors are pushing the request for recyclable bamboo toothbrushes amid consumers.

Anti-Plastic Policies and Stringent Regulations

Competitive Landscape

The Humble Co, Georganics, Mabboo, The future is bamboo, Urban Vegan, WooBamboo, Bambrush, WowE LifeStyle, All Clean Natural among, and others.

Recent Development

In October 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched bamboo toothbrush in order to curb increasing plastic pollution across the globe. These products are made of 100% bamboo, which are grown sustainably.

By End Use

Adults

Kids

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market based on the End Use, By Distribution Channels and By Regional.

To examine competitive developments like By End Use, By Distribution Channels and By Regional within the Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

