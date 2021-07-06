Global Baler Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baler market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A baler is a type of farm equipment that is used in the process of recycling. It consists of hydraulic cylinders, pumps, tires, wheels, and belts. It gathers and compresses paper, plastic, aluminum, tires, non-ferrous metals, and scraps of cut and shredded materials. It is also used to compress crops like hay and straw into bales and bind them with the help of a platen present at the end of the hydraulic cylinder, tied with wire or strapping, and ejected onto a cart, pallet, or forklift. In recent years, balers have gained traction as they help in earning additional revenue, keep the materials from becoming waste, and prevent the area from fire and other safety hazards.

The global baler market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding the environment, which has increased the demand for recycling materials. The rising trend of automation in agriculture and increasing crop production have encouraged farmers to use balers to increase the soil production and utilize the crop residue. Furthermore, governments and OEMs are extensively investing in advanced mechanization in the agricultural sector. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are introducing innovative equipment with improved mechanized capabilities. These factors are expected to positively influence the market growth in the upcoming years.

Baler Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the baler market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGCO Corporation

American Baler Company (Avis Industrial Corporation)

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

IHI Corporation

International Baler

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn SAS

Vermeer Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the baler market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Round Balers

Square Balers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Livestock Industry

Others

Breakup by End User:

Individual

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

