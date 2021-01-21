Global Baldness Treatment Market With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “ Global Baldness Treatment Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This Global Baldness Treatment Market report is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. And not to mention, the report is amazingly characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this report. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report.

Market Analysis: Global Baldness Treatment Market

Global baldness treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hair loss across the world, changing lifestyle such as increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, rising geriatric population, high level of stress or rising incidences of chronic diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), cancer and rheumatoid arthritis are some factors driving the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global baldness treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of baldness treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global baldness treatment market are Pfizer Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cipla Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Vitabiotics Ltd, DR. WOLFF-GRUPPE GMBH, Nanogen, Alès Groupe, Histogen Inc, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, HCell Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Global Baldness Treatment Market By Types (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Universalis, Alopecia Totalis and Others), Mechanism of Action (Potassium Channel Opener, Specific 5 Alpha-Reductase Inhibitor, Aldosterone Antagonist and Others), Drugs (Finasteride, Minoxidil, Dutasteride, Spironolactone and Others), Diagnosis (Blood Test, Pull Test, Scalp Biopsy and Light Microscopy) Treatment (Medication, Laser Therapy and Hair Transplant), Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Baldness Treatment Market

Baldness also known as alopecia, is a condition when hairs starts falling excessively from the scalp or elsewhere from the body. The reason for hair loss can be hereditary, hormonal changes, medical conditions or medications. Hereditary hair loss with age is the most common cause of baldness and hair loss is most commonly seen in men than women. Symptoms include sudden loosening of hairs from scalp, circular or patchy bald spots.

According to the Hair loss society, approximately 35 million men and 21 million women are suffering from hair loss worldwide. In men hair loss starts at an early age compared to women. At the age of 35 men losses 40% of their hairs and 70 % hair loss at the age of 80.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hair loss across the world is driving the market growth

Changing lifestyle such as increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco is accelerating the market growth

Growing emphasis on aesthetic appearances is also boosting the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population around the world is enhancing the market growth

High level of stress or rising incidences of chronic diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), cancer and rheumatoid arthritis are fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of available hair transplantation treatment also hampers the market growth Restrictions on approved therapies is restricting the market growth

Side effects/allergic reactions are also acting as a major market restraint

Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Pfizer Inc received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S FDA for PF-06651600, an oral Janus kinase (JAK3) inhibitor. This drug is currently ongoing in phase ll clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. This designation enables the company for priority review and will help in early approval of the drug

In January 2018, HCell Inc received the Orphan Drug designation from the U.S FDA for HC017AA, an investigational new drug for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. This designation enables the company for 7 years of exclusive U.S. marketing of HC017AA on approval, including tax credits for qualified clinical research costs, and a waiver of the prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) filing fees

