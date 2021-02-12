Global Baldness Treatment Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cipla Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Global baldness treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hair loss across the world, changing lifestyle such as increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, rising geriatric population, high level of stress or rising incidences of chronic diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), cancer and rheumatoid arthritis are some factors driving the market growth.

The key market players in the global baldness treatment market are Pfizer Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cipla Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Vitabiotics Ltd, DR. WOLFF-GRUPPE GMBH, Nanogen, Alès Groupe, Histogen Inc, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, HCell Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hair loss across the world is driving the market growth

Changing lifestyle such as increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco is accelerating the market growth

Growing emphasis on aesthetic appearances is also boosting the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population around the world is enhancing the market growth

High level of stress or rising incidences of chronic diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), cancer and rheumatoid arthritis are fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of available hair transplantation treatment also hampers the market growth Restrictions on approved therapies is restricting the market growth

Side effects/allergic reactions are also acting as a major market restraint

Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Pfizer Inc received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S FDA for PF-06651600, an oral Janus kinase (JAK3) inhibitor. This drug is currently ongoing in phase ll clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. This designation enables the company for priority review and will help in early approval of the drug

In January 2018, HCell Inc received the Orphan Drug designation from the U.S FDA for HC017AA, an investigational new drug for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. This designation enables the company for 7 years of exclusive U.S. marketing of HC017AA on approval, including tax credits for qualified clinical research costs, and a waiver of the prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) filing fees

Segmentation: Global Baldness Treatment Market

By Types

Androgenic Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Universalis

Alopecia Totalis

Others

By Mechanism of Action

Potassium Channel Opener

Specific 5 Alpha-Reductase Inhibitor

Aldosterone Antagonist

Others

By Drugs

Finasteride

Minoxidil

Dutasteride

Spironolactone

Others

By Diagnosis

Blood Test

Pull Test

Scalp Biopsy

Light Microscopy

By Treatment

Medication

Laser Therapy

Hair Transplant

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Baldness Treatment market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Baldness Treatment Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2019 to 2026 has been provided to determine the market potential.

