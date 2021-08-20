Global Bag-in-box Containers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bag-in-box containers market is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2020 to $3.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The bag-in-box containers market consists of sales of bag-in-box containers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture bag-in-box containers. A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals.

The bag-in-box containers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the bag-in-box containers market are Smurfit Kappa Group, D S Smith, Liqui Box Corporation, CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd, Scholle IPN, Amcor Ltd., Arlington Packaging, Parish Manufacturing Inc, TPS Rental Systems Ltd, Gráficas Digraf, Aran Group, Zacros America Inc, Zevathener, DRINKinBOX, Polsinelli Enologia Srl, OliveOilsLand, Jigsaw Bag in Box.

The global bag-in-box containers market is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Others (Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate)

2) By Capacity: Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products, Others

The bag-in-box containers market report describes and explains the global bag-in-box containers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The bag-in-box containers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global bag-in-box containers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global bag-in-box containers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

